Polonski reveals mixed feelings following ERC Abarth podium

Dariusz Poloński admitted it was hard not to be disappointed despite finishing second in the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Abarth Rally Cup in the Czech Republic last weekend.

After driveshaft failure forced the Pole’s exit on leg one, he returned for Sunday’s six stages to finish runner-up behind category winner Andrea Nucita.



“Until [we retired] we had quite a good rally, we were happy with our pace and we were much closer to Andrea than usually on the Tarmac," said the Polish driver. "It was a shame we were missing the night stages [on Saturday] and it’salways difficult to come back and fight, but we are happy to be here after a very difficult rally.”



After five rounds, Poloński – a class winner on Rally di Roma Capitale last month – is second in the Abarth Rally Cup standings, eight points down on Nucita. Both drivers are also eligible for ERC2 points.

