Polonski set for ERC2 & Abarth wins in Rome

Dariusz Poloński is on course to win both the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category and Abarth Rally Cup class on Rally di Roma Capitale, as his nearest rival hit trouble.

Leg one had been dominated by Andrea Nucita until a mechanical issue forced him to retire after stage five, leaving Poloński (Rallytechnology) and Zelindo Melegari (Loran SRL) to fight for victory.



Poloński’s advantage crept past the minute mark on Affile-Bellegra but his lead became assured on Guarcino, the last stage of the morning loop, when Melegari lost two minutes with a driveshaft problem.



Despite the delay Melegari retains second, with Nucita completing the podium places and lighting up the timing boards with four stage wins in a row this morning.



Mshari Althefiri is also on course to pick up a fourth place in ERC2, making his third appearance of the season in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

