-

Dariusz Poloński has emerged as the driver to beat in the Abarth Rally Cup after he went fastest in class during the Qualifying Stage for Rally Liepāja.

Last year’s category runner-up, the Polish ace beat Andrea Mabellini and Martin Rada to top spot.



Mabellini, from Italy, heads the Abarth Rally Cup standings following his victory on Rally di Roma Capitale last month but has never driven on gravel before.



Czech driver Martin Rada is new to the FIA European Rally Championship-based Abarth Rally Cup but has ample experience of the Abarth 124 rally, which use Pirelli tyres as standard in the ERC.

ERC Gryazin’s great: Former ERC1 Junior champion fastest on Rally Liepaja Qualifying Stage 14 HOURS AGO

The post Polonski sets ERC Abarth Rally Cup pace appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Listen live: Follow the Rally Liepaja Qualifying Stage on ERC Radio 16 HOURS AGO