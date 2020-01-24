Polonski to push for ERC double in Abarth 124 rally

Dariusz Poloński will target a title double when he embarks on another season of FIA European Rally Championship action in 2020.

As well as chasing top spot in the ERC2 category, Poloński has set his sights on winning the Abarth Rally Cup**, which carries a hugely impressive €210,000 prize fund, of which €30,000 is up for grabs on each event and €30,000 handed to the end-of-season title winner.



But while the chance to score points and win big were firmly behind Poloński’s decision to continue in the one-make category, the “great support” provided by the Abarth Rally Cup organisers made his choice for 2020 even more clear cut.



“First of all, I really enjoy to drive this car, it is fast and demanding,” said Poloński, who like his fellow Abarth Rally Cup drivers is eligible for ERC2 points. “But the main difference with the Abarth Rally Cup is the great support. There is the technical support from the engineers and a full truck of spare parts and also a hospitality truck.”



After finishing runner-up to Andrea Nucita in the first Abarth Rally Cup to run within the ERC framework in 2019, Poloński has the top of the end-of-year podium firmly in mind. “We hope to fight for first place in the Abarth Rally Cup and ERC2 category,” said Poloński. “We had some issues during last season but definitely the most positive thing was the progress we got from the feeling of the car.”



Poloński, who will again be co-driven by fellow Pole Łukasz Sitek, is planning a handful of test sessions in early spring, while an outing on the Polish championship season-opening Rajd Świdnicki, which takes place from 17-19 April, is also under consideration ahead of the 2020 Abarth Rally Cup getting underway on Rally Islas Canarias from 7-9 May**.



Did you know?

Poloński began his competition career in circuit racing with Fiat power before he switched to rallying in 1999, this time relying on a Fiat Seicento Sporting.



Where to watch Dariusz Poloński in 2020?

Rally Islas Canarias, 7-9 May; Rally Liepāja (Latvia), 29-31 May; 77th Rally Poland, 26-28 June; Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy), 24-26 July; Barum Czech Rally Zlín, 28-30 August; Rally Hungary, 6-8 November.



**Abarth Rally Cup 2020 is subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval

