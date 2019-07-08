Poloński up for asphalt adventure in ERC Abarth Rally Trophy

Dariusz Poloński is up for an asphalt adventure in the FIA European Rally Championship’s Abarth Rally Trophy.

The Pole has more experience of sealed-surface competition compared to gravel and is hoping to prove that fact on Rally di Roma Capitale from 19-21 July.



“I have even more Tarmac experience than gravel, not with my Abarth 124 rally, but we know it can be very fast on Tarmac so we have to prove that,” said Poloński. “For sure it will be much harder because we expect more Italian drivers with the Abarth. They will be very fast.”



Poloński suffered a frustrating home round of the Abarth Rally Trophy on his home event, last month’s PZM 76th Rally Poland. But although a mechanical issue cost him a shot at the class victory, his return to the action on leg two resulted in a solid drive.



“We had a good day,” he said. “We were trying to improve our own times on the stages and we managed this. I saw progress, no mistakes, a clean run.”

