-

Dariusz Poloński and Mattia Vita will join a mystery special guest driver from the FIA World Rally Championship on ERC The Stage tonight.

The online talk show from FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events is available from 18h30 CET with Abarth Rally Cup driver Poloński appearing alongside ERC3 Junior runner Vita virtually.



The mystery special guest driver from the world championship will announce his participation on Rally di Roma Capitale, which will also be his ERC debut.



Co-hosted by Julian Porter and Chris Rawes,ERC The Stageis available as follows:



Facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/



orYoutube.com/user/FIAERC

ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin organisers grateful for ERC event support, hoping for more YESTERDAY AT 04:00

The post Polonski, Vita to star on ERC The Stage tonight appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC Abarth Rally Cup 2020 updated schedule YESTERDAY AT 13:00