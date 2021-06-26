Roland Poom completed his FIA European Rally Championship debut with his first ERC point.

Co-driven by Briton Darren Garrod for the second time, Estonian Poom placed P15 on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland in his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2.



“It was good, in the end I think Darren was good, everything was getting better by every stage,” said Poom. “We did some work with the notes to try to understand what we should change, and I think we understood what the problem was. I think we had too much detail with the notes, like with the metres, 20, 30 and then the corner number is coming, and my mind got confused. We needed to just use words like ‘and’ and so on which made it a little easier for me.



“The car is in one piece, that’s the main thing and we did a lot of stages and lot two or three kilograms of bodyweight.”

ERC Potential shown but fire ends Landa’s Poland ERC3 Junior adventure early 38 MINUTES AGO

ERC Polasek savours “awesome” ERC debut AN HOUR AGO