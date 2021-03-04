The President of the Portuguese ASN, FPAK, was speaking in response to the communication issued by Azores Rallye organiser, Grupo Desportivo Comercial, and the Special Commission for Monitoring the Fight against Pandemic Covid-19 (CEALCPC).



“It is with special satisfaction that I see the Azores Rallye taking place, an emblematic event on our calendar, but also an event very cherished by international drivers,” said Amorim. “Despite the pandemic continuing to be a reality, it is certain that with the right measures and, above all, the common sense of the people, I believe it is possible to carry out the event with the presence of spectators and without major problems”



In his statement, President Amorim also noted that “other rallies have already happened in this way and have worked well”, adding: “this gradual recovery is important for our sport but, above all, for the local economy we can continue in this cycle of reopening.”



More information:https://www.fiaerc.com/the-countdown-begins-erc-azores-rallye-is-cleared-for-lift-off/