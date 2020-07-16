Portuguese Peugeot-powered pair line-up for ERC3 Junior action

-

Portuguese prospects Pedro Almeida and Pedro Antunes are set for action when the 2020 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship begins on Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July.

Driving Peugeot’s all-new 208 Rally4, Almeida and Antunes will be ones to watch in the Pirelli-supported category, which includes their home event, the Azores Rallye, on the schedule from 17-19 September.



Antunes, who turns 27 tomorrow (Friday) can count on experience gained on the asphalt event last season, while Almeida, 22, has the extensive knowledge of co-driver Hugo Magalhães to call upon. Magalhães partnered his name sake Bruno Magalhães to an overall podium in Rome in 2017 and fifth place the following year.



Almeida takes a step back to go 4-ward

Pedro Almeida’s previous two ERC appearances have been in four-wheel-drive Rally2 machinery. For 2020, he’s switching to Rally4 level. He explained the move: “The difference between me and the guys in the first places was 1.2 seconds per kilometre, so I wasn’t evolving as I thought I would. I thought about it and decided to go back to an R2 to learn and have more pace and maybe one day go back to the R5.”



Magalhães partnership another boost

With three ERC wins and nine podiums from 32 starts, Hugo Magalhães provides Almeida with a successful and experienced co-driving solution. “We started working in the beginning of this year,” said Almeida. “We were expecting to do a lot of rallies but with COVID-19 we could not do as much as we thought. But even during quarantine we have managed to prepare together. Hugo is helping me a lot, especially in the pacenotes because that’s really a big part of the job as a driver.” The new pairing has carried out extensive preparations ahead of their trip to Italy next week and are competing together on Rali de Calheta, the opening round of the Madeiran championship, this weekend.



Antunes enjoying taming his latest lion

Having spent the bulk of his career driving a Peugeot 208 R2, Antunes took a debut class victory in the 208 Rally4, finishing in a fine ninth overall on the Portuguese championship Rali de Castelo Branco on 5 July. “It’s a lot different than the 208 R2,” Antunes said. “The most significant is the engine, which is much more powerful by 20hp. But it’s the power you have in the lower rotation that’s the big difference, you can use it in another way. In the old car it was only in the high rotation. In the tight corners the engine will make a big difference. The tyres are also bigger and this brings more security so, for me, it is easier to drive.”



Almeida, who drives for The Racing Factory team, is also a fan, adding: “I have done one rally two weeks ago in the new car. I have no experience in the old 208 so I have no means to compare. But it’s very different in every aspect to the other two-wheel-drive cars I’ve driven, mainly in the engine because it’s a turbo engine and it’s a big difference. Also, the chassis is phenomenal, it’s a very good car.”



More events targeted but no firm plans in place

Almeida and Antunes are both hoping to expand their ERC3 Junior programmes but need more backing to do so. “With the COVID-19 situation, a lot of sponsors, at the last minute, say they cannot give you money so we are having to re-think our programme,” said Almeida. “There’s a big chance for Rally Islas Canarias but it’s not certain.”



Antunes added: “We try but nothing is confirmed. I really like the ERC because it’s really good competition with a lot of very good drivers. It’s the best way to improve your driving and the stages are all different.”



Photo:Peugeot Sport

