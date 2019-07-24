Positive Arai looks ahead in ERC following “most difficult rally”

Hiroki Arai experienced plenty of positives after completing Rally di Roma Capitale in fourth place in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship.

The Japanese, who described the event as the “most difficult rally” he’s done so far was competing on asphalt for the first time in his Citroën C3 R5. It was also the first event on sealed surfaces using Yokohama tyres and his first with stand-in co-driver Jürgen Heigl.



“It was thethe most difficult rally I have done,” said Arai, son of Japanese rallying legend Toshi Arai after finishing P11 in the overall ERC classification.



“We improved quite a lot during the rally and hopefully we can show a good pace on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, the next rally for us in the ERC.



“We have built a great amount of data for our tyre partner and it’s good to have another Tarmac rally [next]. We hope we can be really good in the future, that’s for sure, but I have to focus on my driving style and keep improving with the package that we have.”

