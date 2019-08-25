Pospisilik realises dream in ERC

Tomáš Pospíšilík’s ‘dream came true’ when he finished fourth on his FIA ERC1 Junior Championship debut on Barum Czech Rally Zlín recently.

One of the original ERC Junior intake from 2014, Pospíšilík was making a rare 2019 start due to funding restrictions but impressed with a performance free of big mistakes.



“This was the best weekend of my career with fantastic fights and beautiful stages,” said the Czech driver. “Thanks to my team and my father and mother. My dream has come true here, a top 10 overall result is fantastic.”

