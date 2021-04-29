Zelindo Melegari underlined his ERC2 title credentials by winning his class on Rally Adriatico last weekend.

Melegari, who is planning an assault on the FIA European Rally Championship’s production-based category in 2021, took the Class 4 honours on the Italian Gravel Championship round in a Movisport Subaru Impreza co-driven by Manuel Fenoli.



Italian Melegari has been a regular in ERC2 since 2017 when he finished runner-up to Tibor Érdi Jr. He was third in the final order last season after recovering from injuries sustained in a crash on Barum Czech Rally Zlín the previous season.



As well as his own commitments behind the wheel, Melgari is overseeinig Nikolay Gryazin’s FIA World Rally Championship programme in WRC2 through his Movisport organisation.



ORLEN 77th Rally Poland hosts the ERC2 season opener from June 18-20.

