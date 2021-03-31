Marco Tempestini used his post-TESS Rally Bresov reflections to praise his son Simone for his battle for victory with FIA World Rally Championship star Mads Østberg.

Napoca Rally Academy driver Tempestini and Østberg traded fastest times on multiple stages.



The defending Romanian champion, who has five top-five ERC finishes to his name, had narrowed Østberg’s lead to 3.6s when his Norwegian rival retired on the penultimate stage with an engine issue.



“We are very happy about Simone's victory,” said Marco Tempestini. “He has shown throughout this rally that he can always fight a world champion like Mads Østberg. It would have been nice if the fight was fought to the end of the rally.”



Bogdan Marisca made it an event to remember for the Napoca Rally Academy in second place, while Norbert Maior, who impressed on his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship debut on Rally Hungary last November, took a class victory on his step up to a Citroën DS3 R3T Max alongside co-driving sister Francesca Maior.



Photo:Facebook.com/NRAteam

