FIA World Rally Championship event-winning co-driver Marc Martí has praised the “progression” Nil Solans is making during his maiden ERC campaign.

Solans has stepped up to FIA European Rally Championship level for this season as the reigning Spanish Gravel champion with support from Rallye Team Spain.



After finishing a fine fourth on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland last month, Solans placed P11 on Rally Liepāja last weekend after losing time opening the road on the final day of the event.



Martí, a three-time winner in the world championship, has worked with Solans on and off since 2018 and rates his compatriot highly.



“Nil is doing a really great job and I am very happy about his progression,” Martí said. “These are new rallies for us, they are so fast and it’s difficult to have the confidence in the notes at the speed we are arriving into the corners. But comparing with the other drivers who have more experience we did very good times even if the position on the road was not the best one after the qualifying.



“We should have big confidence for the future. I have confidence with Nil, we are friends and we have a good relationship. I am really passionate for my job to rally with him. I hope he can have a programme into the future.”

