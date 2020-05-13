Preparations continue as Rally di Roma Capitale organisers publish programme for ERC event

-

Organisers of the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Rally di Rome Capitale have published the programme for their all-asphalt counter, which is scheduled to take place from 24-26 July.

It sets out key timings such as the opening and closing dates for entries (26 May and 8 July respectively) and details the timetable of the rally week from 20 July.



While the ceremonial start is planned for Rome’s spectacular Castel Sant’Angelo on a Friday as in 2019, the seaside resort of Ostia is due to host competitive action on two different days, from 19h30 local time on 24 July and on the final day of the event (26 July).



The town of Fiuggi to the south east of Rome, which is also famous for its natural spring water, is once again the setting of the event headquarters and service park.



Clickhereto view the timetable or follow this link:https://www.rallydiromacapitale.it/competitors/?lang=en

