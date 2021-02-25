Scheduled to take place from August 27-29, the jubilee edition had been due to run last August but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



While the global health crisis remains a cause of considerable concern and significant challenge, the Barum Czech Rally Zlín organising team, led by Clerk of the Course Miloslav Regner, are not letting up in the efforts to deliver another spectacular edition of their famous event.



“We are working hard, negotiating with local authorities and agencies and arranging several different scenarios according to actual situation,” said Regner. “We want to run the rally in the scheduled date, at this moment we have a half-year room to get ready. We hope the pandemic will get weaker soon together with running vaccination and everything will get closer to normal during this time. We want to arrange the anniversary Barum Rally so the spectators will be allowed to visit and enjoy the event. Despite the long-term view is unclear at this moment, we are optimistic.”



Jan Regner, the Deputy Clerk of the Course, added: “Although the times are not easy now, we are trying to establish new sponsorship relations and of course to maintain the existing ones. Our team is working hard and we have optimistic mood. The route layout of the upcoming rally has been ready since November 2020, right now we are working on road books and safety plans of the stages.”



As well as forming part of this season’s ERC roster, plus the Abarth Rally Cup and new-for-2021 Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, Barum Czech Rally Zlín is a counting round of the Sonax Czech Rally Championship, the Czech Junior Rally Championship, the Czech Historic Rally Championship, the Peugeot Rally Cup Czech Republic and the Czech Ladies’ Trophy.



Meanwhile, Barum Czech Rally Zlín organisers have confirmed the Star Rally Historic will also include Sunday’s leg having previously finished on the Saturday.



More information:https://www.czechrally.com