Pride not a big enough word as Woda reflects on ERC victory for all-new Fiesta Rally4

Maciej Woda said he “cannot overstate how proud I am of Ken, Kauri and the entire M-Sport Poland team” as the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship kicked off in Italy from 24-26 July.

Ken Torn and Kauri Pannas took an ERC3 and ERC3 Junior double in their Pirelli-equipped, all-new Ford Fiesta Rally4 from M-Sport Poland.



Afterwards, Woda, the M-Sport Poland Team Director, said: “I have been hoping and dreaming for this moment ever since we committed to the Rally4. I cannot overstate how proud I am of Ken, Kauri and the entire M-Sport Poland team for this remarkable performance for the Fiesta Rally4’s first major international rally.



“This rally really has been a rollercoaster of emotions for us as a team. I think I speak for everybody in the service park when I say we were all so excited to be back competing for victories in the sport we all love. Massive congratulations on a well-deserved victory Ken!”



Rally Liepāja is next up on the ERC roster from 14-16 August. Torn and Pannas took an ERC3 and ERC3 Junior double on the high-speed gravel event last year.

