Filip Mareš, who is taking up the first of two prize drives from ERC promoter Eurosport Events for winning the FIA ERC1 Junior title*, is on the cusp of a podium finish heading into the deciding day of Rally Hungary.

The ACCR Czech Rally Team driver starts today’s closing leg 6.8s behind Frigyes Turán in fourth position. Mareš was third starting Saturday’s closing test when he was delayed by a deflated tyre.



“We did a puncture maybe five or four kilometres before the last stage of the day,” Mareš explained. “We had something a little bit broken in the steering but it was quite a good day for us, very tricky, something new for us because it was my first experience on this kind of [muddy] surface. But what is optimistic from my point of view is we are on the same pace as the local drivers although for sure Chris [Ingram] and Lucas [Alexey Lukyanuk] are flying so there is still a lot of work for us to do.



“We are now fourth but it’s still okay, it could still be a podium because we are in touch with third position and also Chris is not so far ahead of us so it’s still open.”



*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

The post Prize-drive winner Mares eyes ERC Hungary podium appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.