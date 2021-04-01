The programme for 55th Azores Rallye, the planned opening round of the FIA European Rally Championship from May 6-8 is now available to download.

Detailing the key timings and daily schedules, the programme is available though the Azores Rallye’s Sportity channel or via the link below:



Azores Rallye 2021 programme

ERC ERC 55th Azores Rallye: Faster, safer, greener 10 HOURS AGO

ERC ERC star Bonato launches tree-planting initiative 13 HOURS AGO