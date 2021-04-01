The programme for 55th Azores Rallye, the planned opening round of the FIA European Rally Championship from May 6-8 is now available to download.
Detailing the key timings and daily schedules, the programme is available though the Azores Rallye’s Sportity channel or via the link below:
Azores Rallye 2021 programme
