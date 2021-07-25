Ole Christian Veiby’s bid for his first FIA European Rally Championship points is over.

The Norwegian Hyundai Junior Driver started leg two a handful of seconds off the top 10 but a moment on Sunday’s opening run ended those hopes.



“We were caught out on some dirty gravel in a corner, touched a small concrete block and damaged the radiator,” Veiby explained. “Very disappointed right now, we’ve shown good progress on these tricky asphalt stages, and the set-up changes we did last night were working a bit better.”

