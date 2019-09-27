Q&A: ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk’s Cyprus survival guide

The Cyprus Rally is widely considered one of the toughest stage rallies on the planet, thanks to its rough, rock-strewn roads with never-ending sequences of corners and baking-hot temperatures. Reigning FIA European Rally Champion Alexey Lukyanuk gave us his top tips on how to survive such a tough event.

Q: Alexey, with all the twists and turns, the Cyprus Rally sounds quite physically demanding. Will that be a factor in the results?



AL: For some, maybe. But I am strong, I am fit, and I am ready!



Q:The heat is quite severe, though. How do you as a driver deal with it?



AL: It's not that dramatic. We had a pretty intensive test day and I spent maybe six hours in the car, because it was an official test and we had a really big queue before the start of each run. So we were sitting like 20 minutes sometimes just waiting in the sun. In the evening, I was OK, ready to run two to three kilometres, maybe more, so I hope it will be good for me.



Q: What preparation is needed, then? Is staying hydrated the most important thing or are you doing anything special?



AL: I think if you are not already ready, it doesn't help much, but for sure water and some minerals are quite essential for good performance here. We have some stuff in the team, so we will mix it and prepare for the camel [drinks] bag.



Q: And what about food? Is there a particular food that would help you in these conditions?



AL: Yes. Nothing heavy: no potatoes, no salts. Chicken and rice should be fine.



Q: Is it a tough challenge to get through those stages?



AL: We know what to expect but the stages are really long, like 20 kilometres, and there are no straights, no time to think or rest, just left-right-right-left. But the pace should be there. Hopefully the pacenotes work, because it's not possible to predict anything. Almost every second corner is blind and it's almost exactly the same as the previous corner, so it's easy to get lost and lose the pace if you don't follow your pacenotes.



Q: They've re-introduced some of the mountain stages which haven't been seen on this event since 2009. Is this the roughest Cyprus you've experienced?



AL: Yes, for sure, it was a surprise when we saw the stages on the recce. It's quite different, in some places it's like Greece in previous years, but it's not like Cyprus has been before. It's a new Cyprus for us!

