Quads, buggies and now cars: ERC Junior Molle’s gravel debut day gets close

Having sampled gravel roads on a quadbike and behind the wheel of a buggy, ERC3 Junior flier Amaury Molle is getting ready for the real thing.

Molle, from Belgium, has never tackled a full gravel rally in a gravel-specification car before.



But that will change on Rally Liepāja from 14-16 August with Molle set to take part in a Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 R2 run by the Delta Rally team from Italy.



“The big thing will be driving on gravel because this will be the first ever gravel event in my driving career with a rally car in gravel specification and I don’t think I chose the easiest one to start!” said Molle. “But I like a challenge and it’s a good idea to come to Latvia.



“I have some experience of driving on gravel from quads and buggies during my early age so I would say I love this surface. But I don’t know where I will be. I’m just looking forward to this new experience and I’m happy to start with the 208 that I know perfectly.



“I had a little run with the car on a rallycross track two years ago but except for that small experience I have done nothing else on gravel with this car. It’s a very fast rally, in fifth gear most of the time but I like the speed and it’s something I prefer. It will be great to see where we are compared to the local drivers and the drivers from Finland.”

