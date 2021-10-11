Despite delivering a stage-winning performance, Victor Cartier’s hopes of an FIA ERC2 podium finish on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras were dashed on the final morning of the gravel counter.

Cartier, who drives a self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit, took two stage wins in the production-based division on the first leg, even with the handicap of opening the road in the treacherous conditions.



However, fuel pump failure on SS10 meant the French youngster was a non-finisher in Fafe, although by returning his car to parc fermé at the end of the event, the three bonus points he scored on leg one were awarded in accordance with the sporting regulations.

