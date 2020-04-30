RaceAgainstCovid: ERC event-winning co-driver turns volunteer

-

Carlos del Barrio, who won six FIA European Rally Championship events during his early co-driving career, has turned volunteer to help his local community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spaniard del Barrio, 51, has been carrying out a number of important duties while the rallying season is on hold.



“We have been giving out face masks, doing shopping for the elderly and spraying a mix of water and sodium hypochlorite to try and stop the spread of the virus," said the factory Hyundai co-driver.



“Because I live alone, I’m completely available for the community. It’s incredible, in my village every person is helping each other. We have a lot of farmers here but also a lot of old people, and the most important thing is they don’t feel alone. It helps me a lot as well for my mind, to feel that I am useful.



“As professional sportspeople, normally we must be very selfish if we want to win, but now it’s the completely the other side of the story. We must be helpful for the people and think not just about ourselves but other people.”



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport

