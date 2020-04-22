ERC

#RaceAgainstCovid: ERC partner P1 Racing Fuels joins COVID-19 fight

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
33 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

-

P1 Racing Fuels, the Official Fuels Partner of the FIA European Rally Championship, has joined the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its Advanced Sanitizer initiative has developed a hand sanitiser inline with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Gravel is great in ERCGravel is great in ERC
ERC

Gravel is great in ERC

YESTERDAY AT 04:00

Initially available to resellers, an online store for consumers is now operating at www.advanced-sanitizer.com.

The advance hand disinfectant is now available for shipping within the European Union in either liquid or gel form.

Race fuel customers and visitors to FIAERC.com can take advantage of a 10 percent discount, which is available for a limited time at www.p1fuels.com. Just look out for the RallyLove code.

The post #RaceAgainstCovid: ERC partner P1 Racing Fuels joins COVID-19 fight appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

High-speed FIA ERC action Rally Liepaja-style planned for this summerHigh-speed FIA ERC action Rally Liepaja-style planned for this summer
ERC

High-speed FIA ERC action Rally Liepaja-style planned for this summer

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
ERC ace Lukyanuk’s guide to staying safe at homeERC ace Lukyanuk’s guide to staying safe at home
ERC

ERC ace Lukyanuk’s guide to staying safe at home

19/04/2020 AT 04:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleGravel is great in ERC