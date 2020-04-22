RaceAgainstCovid: ERC partner P1 Racing Fuels joins COVID-19 fight

-

P1 Racing Fuels, the Official Fuels Partner of the FIA European Rally Championship, has joined the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its Advanced Sanitizer initiative has developed a hand sanitiser inline with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Initially available to resellers, an online store for consumers is now operating at www.advanced-sanitizer.com.

The advance hand disinfectant is now available for shipping within the European Union in either liquid or gel form.

Race fuel customers and visitors to FIAERC.com can take advantage of a 10 percent discount, which is available for a limited time at www.p1fuels.com. Just look out for the RallyLove code.

