Image credit: ERC
-
P1 Racing Fuels, the Official Fuels Partner of the FIA European Rally Championship, has joined the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its Advanced Sanitizer initiative has developed a hand sanitiser inline with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).
Gravel is great in ERC
Initially available to resellers, an online store for consumers is now operating at www.advanced-sanitizer.com.
The advance hand disinfectant is now available for shipping within the European Union in either liquid or gel form.
Race fuel customers and visitors to FIAERC.com can take advantage of a 10 percent discount, which is available for a limited time at www.p1fuels.com. Just look out for the RallyLove code.
The post #RaceAgainstCovid: ERC partner P1 Racing Fuels joins COVID-19 fight appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.