RaceAgainstCovid: FIA, governing body of ERC, promotes new Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Committed

In light of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown measures imposed in many countries, the FIA has decided, together with its partner JCDecaux, to adapt its #3500LIVES Global Road Safety Campaign message and promote only one simple rule: stay home in order to stay safe.

A new social media push featuring the 18 #3500LIVES Global Road Safety Campaign Ambassadors has been launched encouraging everyone to stay home during the pandemic using the hashtags #StayHome as well as #RaceAgainstCovid, which is common for all FIA initiatives related to COVID-19.



The campaign promotes a unified message: ‘Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Committed’ and through the continuous support of the #3500LIVES Campaign Ambassadors, the FIA’s #StayHome message has been seen by more than three million people so far.



FIA President Jean Todt said: “When we launched the #3500LIVES Campaign with JCDecaux, our objective was to address the road safety issue that kills daily more than 3,500 people in the world. Today, we have a role to play to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, together with our Campaign Ambassadors. We need to remind all citizens to stay home in order to stay safe during these difficult times. Once again, I would like to thank our Ambassadors for their renewed commitment to overcome this crisis.”



“COVID-19 is a true challenge for humanity which requires a collective response. Together with the #3500LIVES Campaign Ambassadors who act as role models in their respective fields, we have the power to reach millions of people. That’s our responsibility to make good use of this audience and to encourage everyone to stay home in order to stay safe, to fight effectively the virus during the pandemic and to return as soon as possible to the life that is so dear to us,” added Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux.



The FIA’s #3500LIVES Campaign Ambassadors include Patrick Dempsey, Michael Fassbender, Pharrell Williams and Michelle Yeoh from the world of entertainment, motorsport stars such as Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and Marc Márquez, sporting aces Yohan Blake, Didier Drogba, Haile Gebrselassie, Antoine Griezmann, Vanessa Low, Rafael Nadal and Wayde van Niekerk, plus H.S.H. Princess Charlène of Monaco, Anne Hidalgo.

