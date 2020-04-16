RaceAtHome: Calling all rally fans! ERC champion Ingram announces online challenge with incredible

ERC champion Chris Ingram has launched an online challenge designed to give fans their rallying fix, while encouraging them to stay safe at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ingram, the first Briton in more than 50 years to win the FIA European Rally Championship, has teamed up with British weekly newspaperMotorsport Newsto launch theMotorsport NewsChris Ingram Challenge, part of his contribution to promote the FIA’s #RaceAtHome campaign.



Using the DiRT Rally 2.0 platform, theMotorsport NewsChris Ingram Challenge will be held over four rounds from tomorrow (Friday 17 April), with the 25-year-old inviting gamers from around the world – plus a host of ERC regulars – to take part.



Ingram has personally selected the four events on the schedule taking into account the conditions and surface types on offer. Players can choose from a variety of Rally2 (formerly R5) models.



“Everyone is self-isolating and we don’t know when we can go racing and rallying again, so I thought it’d be a great opportunity for anyone to compete against top drivers they may not otherwise be able to measure themselves against and have a bit of fun,” Ingram said. “It’s also another chance to celebrate winning the ERC and my new livery on the game reflects our success. A top 10 would be a good result for me as there’s some unbelievably talented gamers out there, but I’ll be going for the win, definitely.”



Several money-can’t-buy prizes are on offer to the top three overall in the final standings, including a passenger ride with Ingram on a rally test, and the OMP gloves he was wearing during his title-winning ERC season.Motorsport News, which is part of the Kelsey Media group, is offering an annual subscription to the paper, which reported extensively on Ingram’s 2019 ERC success alongside co-driver Ross Whittock in a Toksport WRT ŠKODA Fabia. There will also be a prize for the best social media clip per rally.



“To be able to giveaway so many fantastic prizes is simply mega,” Ingram added. “Huge thanks to all my sponsors and toMotorsport Newsfor supporting this series. I’ll see you on the [virtual] stages!”



Each round will run for seven days from Friday to Thursday with the next round beginning the following day. A full report from each rally will appear inMotorsport News.To participate, simply search for ‘Motorsport NewsChris Ingram Challenge’ on the ‘Clubs’ section of DiRT Rally and join the private Facebook group to upload your social media clips and event reports to be included inMotorsport News.



Motorsport NewsChris Ingram Challenge calendar 2020:Round 1 (asphalt), 17-23 April; Round 2 (gravel), 24-30 April; Round 3 (gravel), 1-7 May; Round 4 (gravel), 8-14 May.

