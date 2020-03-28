RACEATHOME: ERC Junior champion Llarena sends a message of advice and support

Efrén Llarena has issued a message to ERC fans, urging them to follow official advice and stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rallye Team Spain driver, who claimed an ERC3/ERC3 Junior title double in 2019, said: “For sure we don’t know how long we will be at home but follow the official advice, stay safe, stay at home and for sure we’ll be back as soon as possible. Thank you for your support.”



Llarena and co-driver Sara Fernández are preparing for their step up to the FIA European Rally Championship’s top division in 2020. They will compete in a Citroën C3 R5 run by Sports&You and also chase ERC1 Junior points.

