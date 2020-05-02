Rachele Somaschini releases new video promoting cystic fibrosis awareness ahead of 2020 ERC season

-

Rachele Somaschini, who is preparing to step up to the FIA European Rally Championship in 2020, has released a new video to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis – the genetic disorder she’s fighting via her #CorrerePerUnRespiro campaign.

The video is in Italian with English subtitles and is availablehere.

