Rachele Somaschini releases new video promoting cystic fibrosis awareness ahead of 2020 ERC season

27 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

Rachele Somaschini, who is preparing to step up to the FIA European Rally Championship in 2020, has released a new video to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis – the genetic disorder she’s fighting via her #CorrerePerUnRespiro campaign.

The video is in Italian with English subtitles and is availablehere.

The post Rachele Somaschini releases new video promoting cystic fibrosis awareness ahead of 2020 ERC season appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

