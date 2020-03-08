Rachele Somaschini to promote cystic fibrosis awareness during first ERC campaign

Rachele Somaschini will combine her first FIA European Rally Championship campaign with building her experience at international level and promoting the #CorrerePerUnRespiro (Race for a Breath) initiative, which aims to raise aware of cystic fibrosis, a condition the Italian has struggled with since birth.

The Milan driver is set to contest all eight rounds of the ERC, including her home event, Rally di Roma Capitale in July. She will pilot a Citroën DS3 R3T with Tuscan Chiara Lombardi co-driving to extend a partnership that began in 2018.



ERC dream a great growth opportunity for Somaschini

“Taking part in the European championship is a great growth opportunity for me,” said the 26-year-old. “First of all, I have to thank my sponsors who have made this dream a reality. Our goal is to give our best and we are aware that it will not be easy. The organisers of the races and of the championship itself welcomed us with open arms and assured us of their support during our European debut. It will certainly be a year full of news and among these there may also be a change of car during the season.”



Somaschini remaining positive during challenging times

“I’m remaining positive although the situation is rather difficult, above all owing to the occurrence of the coronavirus emergency in Italy and as a consequence the need to cancel most of my commitments. However, we are looking for ways to do everything we can, whilst trying to preserve and maintain a good standard of health that, for people like me, who have a disease that already compromises the respiratory tract, remains a top priority.”



Rallying for a very good cause

Somaschini competes with a simple message at the forefront of her mind: illness will not win if research is supported. It prompted her to create an awareness campaign, #CorrerePerUnRespiro (Race for a Breath), which combines her passion for motorsport with increasing knowledge and understanding of cystic fibrosis and supporting its vital research.



As well as promoting #CorrerePerUnRespiro, Somaschini will raise awareness of the work of the Italian Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS FFC, (Foundation for Research on Cystic Fibrosis Onlus). This promotes, selects and finances advanced research projects to improve the duration and quality of life of patients and to definitively defeat cystic fibrosis. Recognised by MIUR (Italy’s research and education ministry) as a promoter of scientific research on the disease, it makes use of a network of 900 researchers and the work of more than 140 delegations and support groups.



Those wishing to make a donation can do so by bank transfer: Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS, IBAN IT 27E0 2008 1171 8000 1021 34939, Reference: #CorrerePerUnRespiro

