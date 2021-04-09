Rachele Somaschini is working “non-stop, 24/7” in her bid to continue competing in the FIA European Rally Championship.

Somaschini, from Italy, scored points during a three-event ERC3 Junior programme in 2020. She wants to build on that potential, only this time in a Rally2-specification car following her step up to regional rallying’s top division over the winter.



However, she needs additional financial support to realise her ambition and is leaving no stone unturned in her efforts to be on the starting line when the 2021 ERC season begins, as scheduled, on the 55th Azores Rallye from May 6-8.



“I am working very hard, really non-stop, 24/7, in order to secure the necessary funding for this, which is very demanding because I also have a full schedule in Italy, which was already planned,” said the 27-year-old. “I wish to be able to contest a full ERC program this year. I enjoyed a lot my past experience because the ERC is a super-training championship run in a professional and friendly environment. It offers the best conditions to learn and improve your driving skills while dealing with an international context. The start of the Azores Rallye is in my mind and heart so let’s keep all fingers crossed.”



Somaschini has made five starts at Rally2 level (formerly R5) and will make it a sixth on the Italian championship Rallye Sanremo this weekend when she links up with co-driver Nicola Arena for a third time.



“I would love to prove myself in this challenge at the wheel of a Rally2 car after the learning process I went through in the winter months, by contesting ACI Rally Monza, the ICE Challenge Series, some gravel rallies on the Tuscany roads and the first Tarmac events of the Italian championship,” said Somaschini, who is part of the ACI Team Italia driver training programme run by her country’s ASN.



Rallying for a very good cause

Somaschini combines her promising rallying career with promoting #CorrerePerUnRespiro (Race for a Breath), which aims to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis, a condition from which she suffers. As well as promoting #CorrerePerUnRespiro, Somaschini will raise awareness of the work of the Italian Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS FFC, (Foundation for Research on Cystic Fibrosis Onlus). This promotes, selects and finances advanced research projects to improve the duration and quality of life of patients and to definitively defeat cystic fibrosis. Those wishing to make a donation can do so by bank transfer: Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS, IBAN IT 27E0 2008 1171 8000 1021 34939, Reference: #CorrerePerUnRespiro

