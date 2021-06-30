Martin Rada knows a repeat of his 2020 Rally Liepāja heroics will result in victory in the Abarth Rally Cup, which runs within the FIA European Rally Championship as part of the ERC2 category.

Czech Rada made a winning debut in the one-make series for the Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally last season (pictured). He returns to battle round one winner Dariusz Poloński on this week’s Latvia speedfest.

