Martin Rada heads into the final day of Rally Hungary with an advantage of almost one minute in the battle for Abarth Rally Cup glory.
Czech Rada, who is co-driven by compatriot Jaroslav Jugas, moved in front in his Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally when an electrical issue slowed Dariusz Poloński on SS7.
Pole Poloński had been leading comfortably at the time alongside co-driver Łukasz Sitek but will have to switch into fight-back mode through Sunday’s stages if he’s to extend his unbeaten run in the one-make category to five events.
Robert Gobbin from Italy completes the Abarth Rally Cup podium with new co-driver Fabio Grimaldi.
