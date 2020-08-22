ERC

Dennis Radstrom goes closer to his best in ERC

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

Dennis Rådström delivered a result that underlined his potential when he placed second in the Pirelli-supported FIA ER3 Junior Championship on Rally Liepāja earlier this month.

Following a frustrating start to his campaign on July’s Rally di Roma Capitiale, Rådström was on form in Latvia in the Ford Fiesta Rally4 he shares with co-driver and fellow Swede Johan Johansson.

“We had a really good weekend, some ups and downs for me with my driving,” Rådström said. “It is my first time here and there is a lot to learn, we span too much on some junctions and lacked confidence. We scored some really good points and next year we will be more confident.”

ERC

Hokkanen on a high following ERC3 Junior finish

7 HOURS AGO
ERC

Fast family: Igavenš takes ERC2 podium on debut with co-driving son

13 HOURS AGO
ERC

ERC newcomer Battistolli gains and scores

YESTERDAY AT 16:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On