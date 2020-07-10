Radstrom joins Czech mates for Roma ERC warm-up

-

Dennis Rådström and Johan Johansson’s preparations for Rally di Roma Capitale will continue this weekend when they contest Rally Bohemia in Czech Republic.

Following a successful test last month, Rådström will enter the Tarmac event in the Orsák Rallysport Ford Fiesta Rally4 he’ll use to contest the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship in 2020.



“The feeling before the rally is good,” said Rådström. “We have driven through all stages and there are both fast and twisty sections with wide and narrow roads. You can cut a lot in some places.



“We will drive Rally Bohemia like any other rally to get into the competition bubble and get a good race before Rome. We will, as usual, do our best here in Rally Bohemia.”



Rådström’s team-mate, Adrienn Vogel from Hungary, will also be contesting Rally Bohemia.



Photo:Vandraq Studio

