Radstrom keen on ERC gravel

Dennis Rådström can’t wait to be back on gravel again when the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship resumes on Rally Liepāja from 14-16 August.

Although the Latvian event represents uncharted territory for the Ford Fiesta Rally4-driving Swede, gravel is his preferred surface.



“I'm looking forward to be back on gravel again,” said Rådström, who is co-driven by compatriot Johan Johansson. “We are really excited to tackle a new rally as Liepāja is for us. It looks super-fast and with nice flowing stages as we have seen from videos. But I’m sure it will be a nice challenge as every rally is. Me and the team are hungry to achieve a better result than in Rome, and we will give it all we can.”



Orsák Rallysport is running Rådström and Johansson in ERC3 Junior this season.



