ERC

Radstrom keen on ERC gravel

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Dennis Rådström can’t wait to be back on gravel again when the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship resumes on Rally Liepāja from 14-16 August.

Although the Latvian event represents uncharted territory for the Ford Fiesta Rally4-driving Swede, gravel is his preferred surface.

“I'm looking forward to be back on gravel again,” said Rådström, who is co-driven by compatriot Johan Johansson. “We are really excited to tackle a new rally as Liepāja is for us. It looks super-fast and with nice flowing stages as we have seen from videos. But I’m sure it will be a nice challenge as every rally is. Me and the team are hungry to achieve a better result than in Rome, and we will give it all we can.”

Orsák Rallysport is running Rådström and Johansson in ERC3 Junior this season.

Photo:M-Sport/Junior World Rally Championship

ERC

ERC Q&A: Martins Sesks

7 HOURS AGO

The post Radstrom keen on ERC gravel appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Dinkel set for big ERC test

19 HOURS AGO
ERC

Cuesta hoping big result keeps ERC3 Junior learning on course

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On