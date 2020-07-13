Radstrom lands pre-ERC Rally di Roma Capitale win

-

Dennis Rådström underlined his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship title credentials with a dominant class victory on Rally Bohemia in Czech Republic yesterday.

Co-driven by fellow Swede Johan Johansson, Rådström was quickest in his category on all 18 stages at the wheel of his Orsák Rallysport Ford Fiesta Rally4.



“It has been really fun to be back in the car and we mainly take with us the joy of driving a rally to the European championship in Rome,” Rådström said. “We have found good security and speed in the car, which we want for Italy. Johan and the team have worked perfectly all weekend and the new Ford Fiesta Rally4 from M-Sport Poland is absolutely fantastic to drive.”



Johansson added: “Despite the fact that we had a large lead, we have been able to focus on each stage to make it as good as possible. We have a really good feeling for Rome.”



Photos:Vandraq Studio

