Radstrom revs up for ERC Junior title push

Dennis Rådström will prove his talent in the FIA European Rally Championship in 2020 after joining forces with Orsák Rallysport for an ERC3 Junior title assault.

Co-driven by fellow Swede Johan Johansson, Rådström brings experience and a strong reputation from the FIA Junior World Rally Championship for his first ERC campaign when he will follow in the wheel tracks of compatriots Emil Bergkvist and Tom Kristensson.



Leading Czech team Orsák Rallysport will run Rådström in a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta R2T on the six-event ERC3 Junior schedule, which features three events on asphalt and three on gravel.



“The ERC is a great championship with great events and great competition,” said the 25-year-old. “The only goal is to win the championship. We have a lot of experience in the Fiesta already, we have a good team and knowledge on every surface. We will give it our all.”



Photo:M-Sport/FIA Junior World Rally Championship

