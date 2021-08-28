Dariusz Poloński is craving dry weather on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in his rear-wheel-drive Abarth 124 rally.

The Polish ace, who heads the Abarth Rally Cup, has dropped back in his pursuit of the ERC2 category victory and explained why ahead of the penultimate service halt in Otrokovice.



“We are very happy, no problems at all,” said Poloński. “On the last stage (SS7) it was almost all wet, no raining any more and uphill with a lot of mud and we have to wait a lot with the accelerator so we are losing a lot of time. But when it’s dry we are having fun with this car and we’re really fighting with the guys in the top of ERC2 and winning stages so we’re very happy about that. But it confirms our car really needs dry conditions but we’re very happy so far.”

