The rallying community is wishing Jean-Baptiste Franceschi a speedy recovery following his accident on Rallye du Var last weekend.

Franceschi started the French championship finale fresh from winning the FIA ERC3/ERC3 Junior titles*** on Rally Islas Canarias.









Driving a Renault Clio Rally4, the talented Frenchman claimed several stage wins but was injured in a crash on SS12.









Benoît Nogier, Commercial Racing Director, Alpine Racing, said: “Our thoughts are with Jean-Baptiste Franceschi who was one of our best assets this season. We all wish Jean-Baptiste a speedy recovery."









**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

Ad

ERC ERC multi-tasker Solans underlines pace and potential 21 HOURS AGO

ERC Fans come first as ERC2 ace Erdi Jr makes up for lost time 29/11/2021 AT 06:32