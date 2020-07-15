Rally di Roma Capitale entry list: 56 ERC competitors out of 87 crews, 42 Rally2 cars and all the

-

The entry list for the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship has been published by organiser Motorsport Italia. All the big numbers appear below.

87:A total of87crews have entered Rally di Roma Capitale, which hosts the opening rounds of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship and Campionato Italiano Rally (CIR), the Italian Rally Championship.



56:Of the87drivers entered,56(64%) have registered for the FIA European Rally Championship.



42:Some42top-of-the-range Rally2 cars are set for action in Rome with29crewed by ERC drivers.



25:The ERC Junior championships have attracted a total of25entries, with12eligible for ERC1 Junior (for Rally2 cars) and13in contention for ERC3 Junior honours in Pirelli-equipped Rally4 and Rally5 cars.



24:With24nationalities represented by the competing drivers, the international appeal of the ERC is underlined once again.



4:Reigning national champions from Germany, Italy, Poland and Romania, plus the ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior title holders set to take part.



34:Drivers competing in Rome have won a combined34ERC events and claimed3overall FIA European Rally Championship titles.



3:The opening round of the Abarth Rally Cup will be a three-driver battle between Dariusz Poloński and newcomers Roberto Gobbin and Andrea Mabellini.



The entry list was revealed during an online press conference organised by Rally di Roma Capitale organiser and promoter Motorsport Italia today (Wednesday). The list of registered crews demonstrates the appeal of the ERC and commitment from the competing teams and drivers during the unprecedented period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Jean-Bapitste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said: “A huge amount of work has resulted in what is, quite simply, one of the best entry lists in recent ERC history when you consider the number of ERC Junior drivers (25), the number of Rally2 cars being driven by ERC drivers (29) and nationalities represented (24). The support from our loyal teams and drivers during these challenging times is incredible and we extend our gratitude to them for their unwavering support. We must also acknowledge the work of the FIA and Max Rendina, Bruno De Pianto and all the team at Motorsport Italia for their dedication and solution-driven approach to organising what we expect will be a fantastic start to the 2020 ERC season.”



