Rally di Roma Capitale live on Facebook, ERC Radio

Rally di Roma Capitale can be followed live on Facebook and ERC Radio when the first of 16 special stages start at 09h30 local time.

ERC Radio reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will report live from the end of special stages, while there will be live coverage on Facebook of stages three, six, 10, 14, 15 and 16.



ERC Radio is available atFIAERC.comof by downloading the ERC app. Clickherefor the Facebook Live coverage.

