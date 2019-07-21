Rally di Roma Capitale is live on Facebook and ERC Radio today as Italy’s FIA European Rally Championship counter reaches its climax.

ERC Radio reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will report live from the end of the special stages, while there will be live coverage on Facebook of stages 9, 14 and 16 featuring spectacular helicam footage.



ERC Radio’s coverage begins at 08h15 CET with Sunday’s opening stage getting underway at 08h28. ERC Radio is available atFIAERC.comor by downloading the ERC app. Clickherefor the Facebook Live coverage.

The post Rally di Roma Capitale live on Facebook, ERC Radio appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.