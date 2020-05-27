ERC

Rally di Roma Capitale organisers stick to winning formula for ERC counter

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Motorsport Italia, the organisation behind Italy’s FIA European Rally Championship counter, have stuck to a winning formula for the planned event from 24-26 July.

Rather than introduce wholesale changes to the itinerary for Rally di Roma Capitale, the organisers have made alternations to two stages only, the Ostia superspecial and Rocca Santo Stefano.

In total, Rally di Roma Capitale is set to include 206.00 competitive kilometres divided between 18 special stages.

Clickhereand scroll down to view the itinerary.

ERC

New video celebrates Abarth 124 rally and gets ready for second season of ERC action

15 HOURS AGO

The post Rally di Roma Capitale organisers stick to winning formula for ERC counter appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

ERC Rally di Roma Capitale entries open

19 HOURS AGO
ERC

Access pass web platform and tutorial for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale now online

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

ERC

New video celebrates Abarth 124 rally and gets ready for second season of ERC action

15 HOURS AGO
ERC

ERC Rally di Roma Capitale entries open

19 HOURS AGO
ERC

Access pass web platform and tutorial for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale now online

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
ERC

Vita reveals new ERC Junior look

25/05/2020 AT 04:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rally Canaries

Highlights: ERC Rally Islas Canarias

00:03:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG2_STE

00:02:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

BREEN SS10

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG1_WEB

00:01:11
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Roland Garros director defends actions: 'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost'

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Formula 1

Sainz explains comment that angered Red Bull

08/07/2017 AT 09:13
Wimbledon

Federer: Murray is tired and struggling with injuries

23/06/2017 AT 08:18
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNew video celebrates Abarth 124 rally and gets ready for second season of ERC action
Next articleLifting league trophy without fans would be 'strange': Henderson