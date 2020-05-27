-

Motorsport Italia, the organisation behind Italy’s FIA European Rally Championship counter, have stuck to a winning formula for the planned event from 24-26 July.

Rather than introduce wholesale changes to the itinerary for Rally di Roma Capitale, the organisers have made alternations to two stages only, the Ostia superspecial and Rocca Santo Stefano.



In total, Rally di Roma Capitale is set to include 206.00 competitive kilometres divided between 18 special stages.



Clickhereand scroll down to view the itinerary.

ERC New video celebrates Abarth 124 rally and gets ready for second season of ERC action 15 HOURS AGO

The post Rally di Roma Capitale organisers stick to winning formula for ERC counter appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC Rally di Roma Capitale entries open 19 HOURS AGO