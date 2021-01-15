Widely praised for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic and achievement in staging the first international rally following the first wave of cases, the Rally di Roma Capitale organisers, led by Rendina, are now looking ahead to 2022 and their all-asphalt event from July 23-25.



They are planning “novel stages, an improved itinerary, new supporting initiatives and content” for the rally, which will also count for Italian championship points.



“By the look of the development of the international situation, edition 2021 will also undergo some restrictions, but we are working to be ready for all the conditions and the experience we built last year makes us stronger,” said Rendina. “We have the usual approach: to make a great Rally di Roma Capitale we need to involve fans and we sincerely hope that this is going to be the case. The attractiveness of motorsport events is still very high, they can embrace a lot of themes and involve the stakeholders that see an important business opportunity in this world.”



Despite the impact of COVID-19, the “media attention and the passion around the Rally di Roma Capitale has been very important”, according to the event organisers. “The event featured 150 accredited media, more than eight million viewers on Eurosport, hours of live covered racing action, thousands of published articles and outreach of more than seven million people, for a seven-figure image return”.