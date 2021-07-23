The Qualifying Stage for Rally di Roma Capitale, round three of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, will be live on ERC Radio.

Reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will provide their usual expert and analysis from the stop point of the 4.02-kilometre stage in Fumone.



The stage had been due to get underway at 10h30 local time but will now begin at 11h00 after a delay to the schedule due to a crash involving Albert von Thurn und Taxis and Bernhard Ettel in Free Practice 2. Both were uninjured after their Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo went off the road.



ERC Radio is available via the official ERC app or by clickingHERE.

