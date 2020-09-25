A 38-strong field, including 20 Rally2-specificaiton cars, will contest the main rally, which uses all-asphalt stages in northern Portugal form October 2-4.



Alexey Lukyanuk, the ERC champion from 2018 and the current title leader, heads the list of runners in his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5.



Oliver Solberg, who tops the ERC1 Junior rankings after two rounds, is up next on the entry list followed by Team MRF Tyres’ driver Craig Breen.



Zelindo Melegari heads the ERC2 contingent in his all-new Alpine A110 RGT, while Ken Torn tops the ERC3/ERC3 Junior entry in an M-Sport Poland Ford Fiesta Rally4.



Andrea Mabellini tops the Abarth Rally Cup entry, while Aloísio Monteiro will fly the flag for Portugal. Thirteen ERC Junior drivers are set for action.



ERC Rally Fafe Montelongo entry list