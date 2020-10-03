Round three of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship will be live on ERC Radio with selected stages shown as they happen on Facebook.

ERC Radio is on-air from 08h45 local time today (Saturday) with Julian Porter and Chris Rawes live from the stop line of all nine special stages on leg one.



In addition, stages two and six are live on Facebook with the end-of-day regroup also live.



ERC Radio is available at FIAERC.com or via the ERC app.