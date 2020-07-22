Rally Hungary added to FIA ERC Junior calendar

-

Rally Hungary has been added to the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship and FIA ERC3 Junior Championship calendars for 2020, hosting the penultimate rounds of both from 6-8 November.

Based in city of Nyíregyháza in the north east of the country, Rally Hungary replaces the postponed 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín on the ERC1 and ERC3 Junior schedules.



The inclusion of Rally Hungary means both young driver championships will be contested over five rounds, albeit with competitors counting their best four results. Three rounds will take place on asphalt with two events on gravel.



Rally Hungary joined the FIA European Rally Championship for the first time in 2019 when it hosted the thrilling three-way overall title decider between former ERC3 Junior champion Chris Ingram, Alexey Lukyanuk and Łukasz Habaj.



Using sealed-surface countryside stages, plus fan-friendly tests at the Rabócsiring rallycross circuit and through the streets of host city Nyíregyháza, Rally Hungary provided an exciting challenge for ERC drivers with current ERC1 Junior recruits Erik Cais and Callum Devine among those in action last season.



Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said: “We are pleased to confirm the inclusion of Rally Hungary on the FIA ERC1 Junior and FIA ERC3 Junior calendars, restoring both to five events but with the opportunity for drivers to discount one result. We enjoy a strong partnership with the Rally Hungary promoter, Truck Race Promotion Kft, and we have every confidence in them and the ASN of Hungary, MNASZ, delivering a first-class event for our aspiring young drivers and their teams.”



Tamás Őry, the Rally Hungary promoter, said: “Last year there was an awfully exciting season in the ERC Junior category. I guess all of us remember the epic battle in which Chris Ingram lost by only two points or 0.3 seconds against Filip Mareš. So I came to the decision after cancellation of Barum Czech Rally Zlín that it would be a great idea to bring the ERC Junior categories to Rally Hungary. We already wanted to do it last year, too, but there was no chance for it that time. However, now the international promoter, Eurosport Events, was open for the co-operation. From our side I think it is a huge success that we could bring another high-level series to Hungary, focusing on training the next generation of rally drivers.”



FIA ERC1 Junior and FIA ERC3 Junior revised 2020 schedule

Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 August

Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September

Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November

Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 26-28 November



FIA ERC1 Junior Championship refresher:Drivers aged 28 and under on 1 January 2020 in Rally2 cars are eligible, providing they are registered for ERC1 of course.



FIA ERC3 Junior Championship refresher:For drivers aged 27 and under on 1 January 2020 in Rally4 and Rally5 cars on Pirelli control tyres.

