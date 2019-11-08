Rally Hungary live on ERC Radio

ERC Radio’s live coverage of Rally Hungary will continue this evening with all the action from the opening stage at the Rabócsiring rallycross track.

Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will be live at the finish of the 2.4-kilometre spectator special, which features FIA European Rally Championship drivers competing against each other in pairs.



The stage is due to get underway at 18h58 with ERC crews running in partially-reversed seeded order.

